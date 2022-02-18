Veru (VERU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU):

2/12/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

2/10/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/4/2022 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

2/2/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

1/27/2022 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

1/20/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

1/11/2022 – Veru had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

VERU stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

