ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone Acquires 104,650 Shares

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,560,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,360,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 57.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 44.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

