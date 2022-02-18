Vistra (VST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VST opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
