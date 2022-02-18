Vistra (VST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VST opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

