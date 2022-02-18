Vitae Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,417.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,897.88 or 1.00018043 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

