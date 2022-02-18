Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.