Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
