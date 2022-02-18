Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Up 0.9%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 1,653,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,634,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

