Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.45.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

