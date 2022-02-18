Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $24,585,000. Price Michael F raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

