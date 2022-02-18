Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,482,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.94 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

