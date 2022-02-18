Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

