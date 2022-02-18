Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

