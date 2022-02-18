Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

