W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.07 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.