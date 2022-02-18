Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 405,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKCMF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $150.10 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.27.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.