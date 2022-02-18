Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Sells $76,908.00 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. 474,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

