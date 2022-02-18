Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Weibo reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weibo.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

