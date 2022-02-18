West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

NYSE:WFG opened at $97.32 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.