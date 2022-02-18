William S. Wallace Sells 137 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CACI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.54. The company had a trading volume of 358,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,160. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in CACI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

