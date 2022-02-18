WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.24

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.24 and traded as high as $53.49. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 146,068 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $4,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 164.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $594,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

