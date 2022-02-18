WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto Sells 1,016 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS remained flat at $$52.25 on Friday. 337,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

