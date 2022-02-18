Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKMR)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtreme Fighting Championships (DKMR)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.