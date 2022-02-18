Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.91. 25,655,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,587,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

