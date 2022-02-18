Ycash Price Hits $0.19 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $23,467.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00272860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00092695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004385 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,199,956 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

