Ying Vivian Liu Sells 103,605 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,042,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ContextLogic by 671.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 1,993,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 162.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

