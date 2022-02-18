yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $164,139.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,816,584,542 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

