Yuzhou Group (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Trading Up 72.4%

Shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) were up 72.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Yuzhou Group (OTCMKTS:YUZHF)
