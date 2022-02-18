Yuzhou Group (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Trading Up 72.4%

Shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) were up 72.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Yuzhou Group (OTCMKTS:YUZHF)

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

