Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amyris.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 455,127 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

