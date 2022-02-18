Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

