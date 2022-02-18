Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.25). BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 360,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.