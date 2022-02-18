Zacks: Analysts Expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will announce sales of $11.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.60 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ads-Tec Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of ADSE opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ads-Tec Energy has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

