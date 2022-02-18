Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

