Zacks: Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $42.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $178.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

