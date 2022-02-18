Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the lowest is $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.