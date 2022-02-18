Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $15.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.66 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.64 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $74.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.97 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

RTX opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

