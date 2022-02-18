Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Navigator posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Navigator by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

