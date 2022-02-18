Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $148.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.96 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.