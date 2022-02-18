Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TENX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,922. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

