Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.80. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

ZH opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its position in Zhihu by 222.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

