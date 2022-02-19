$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 2,313,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,990. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,015,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 523,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

