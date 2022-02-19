-$0.11 EPS Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Brickell Biotech reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brickell Biotech.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 2,013,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,779,128. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
