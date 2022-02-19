-$0.11 EPS Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). Brickell Biotech reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 442,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 2,013,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,779,128. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

