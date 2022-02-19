-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 1,813,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

