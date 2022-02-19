$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.