-$0.68 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 959,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

