$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

