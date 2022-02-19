$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.
NYSE:ADC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.