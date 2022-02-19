$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 400,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

