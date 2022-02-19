0xcert (ZXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,110.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. 0xcert has a market cap of $679,335.58 and approximately $3,110.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

