$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
SNBR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $151.44.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
