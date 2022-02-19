21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.22

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 4783833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

