28,683 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,867.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 163,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.