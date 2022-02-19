419,846 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,965,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GXII opened at $9.70 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.